Tiaa Fsb Has $7.49 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Broadcom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of AVGO opened at $301.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.35 and a 200-day moving average of $294.85. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $245.90 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

