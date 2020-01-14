Tiaa Fsb Sells 9,386 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.08% of Entergy worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

