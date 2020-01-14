Tiaa Fsb Takes $14.55 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.82.

NOW opened at $303.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.11. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $305.86. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.25, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,487 shares of company stock worth $16,652,731. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.