Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

