Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post sales of $54.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $57.61 million. Tilray posted sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $173.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $177.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $302.79 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $339.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tilray by 1,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Tilray has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $106.00.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

