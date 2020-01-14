Time New Bank Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $977,731.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, OKEx, CoinBene, Binance, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Bibox, Hotbit, BigONE, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

