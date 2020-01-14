TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th.

TiVo stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.16.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The firm had revenue of $158.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,854 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 325,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

