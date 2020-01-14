Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Insider Gabriele Cerrone Buys 28,500 Shares

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone acquired 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,255 ($16,120.76).

Shares of LON:TILS opened at GBX 40.75 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.74. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.50 ($1.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

