TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 114,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

