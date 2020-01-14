Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 134,183 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134,183 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,410,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,902,000 after purchasing an additional 561,097 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,128,814. The firm has a market cap of $574.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day moving average of $182.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

