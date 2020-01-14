Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 894,853 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,853 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of iShares Gold Trust worth $50,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,053,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,616,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 942,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 16,159,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,730,184. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.