Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,430.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,351.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,244.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,441.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

