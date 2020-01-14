Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,176,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,330,541 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.76% of Yamana Gold worth $28,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of AUY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,290,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

