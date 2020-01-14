Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $22.07 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,202 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. 8,548,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,297,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

