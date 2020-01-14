Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $25.81 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $25,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

FedEx stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,053,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

