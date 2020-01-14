Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $43,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. 6,001,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,540,271. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $151,515.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

