Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 10,369 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,207,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 387,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

