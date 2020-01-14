Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.90% of Harsco worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Harsco by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

