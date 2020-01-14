Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,608 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,351.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,244.33. The stock has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,441.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

