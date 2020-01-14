Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,788 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $41,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 38.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.67. 1,013,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,142. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

