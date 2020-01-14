Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 71,531 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,531 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after buying an additional 474,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 1,084,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

