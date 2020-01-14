Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.46% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $67,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. 6,442,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,779. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

