Todd E. Cunfer Buys 5,000 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SMPL traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 4,345,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,027. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

