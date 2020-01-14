TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $363,946.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00052510 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00076668 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,753.78 or 0.99310648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053832 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,803,651 coins and its circulating supply is 16,610,026 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.