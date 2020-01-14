Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Total were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the second quarter worth $32,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Total in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. 1,864,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,344. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

