Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 645 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 76,471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,547.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.70. 68,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $171.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.