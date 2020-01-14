TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,155 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,826,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,359,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,623,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,350,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 417,558 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 861,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

