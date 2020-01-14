TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,746 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,602. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

