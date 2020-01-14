TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

SPYG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. 980,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

