TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 171,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 352,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,241. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1617 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

