TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Cass Information Systems makes up 0.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 443,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,756. The stock has a market cap of $812.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

