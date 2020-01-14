Traceability Chain Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $38,277.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, LBank and FCoin. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00318192 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002529 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.