Traders Buy High Volume of Agios Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,664 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,881% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

AGIO stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein bought 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

