Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,073 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,221% compared to the average volume of 990 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 44,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,924. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

