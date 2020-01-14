Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the typical volume of 345 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,110,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Innoviva by 7.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,123,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1,262.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 560,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth $8,336,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 141.80% and a return on equity of 168.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

