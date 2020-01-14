Traders Buy Large Volume of CyrusOne Call Options (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,281% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.77.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.