Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Raised to GBX 535

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

Shares of Trainline stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 469.50 ($6.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,543 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -0.46.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

