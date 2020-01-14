TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David Weill acquired 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,189. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TransMedics Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

