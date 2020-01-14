TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $628,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,861.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,134,219.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,035.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock worth $20,554,404. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

