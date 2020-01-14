Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Argus cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

