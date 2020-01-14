Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMT. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 326,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 257,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

