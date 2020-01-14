Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 8,463 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 4.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Whirlpool worth $30,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

