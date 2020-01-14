Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys 28,127 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,127 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up 4.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Textron worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Textron by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after acquiring an additional 65,540 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Textron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Textron by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Textron by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

