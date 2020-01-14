Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $36.94 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 5.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

