Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,612 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,532,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,434,000 after buying an additional 82,061 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 81,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,622.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,413 shares of company stock valued at $71,389,660. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $226.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average of $192.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.