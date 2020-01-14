Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,000. VMware accounts for 4.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of VMware at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

