Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 41,621 Shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group accounts for 7.4% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of KB Financial Group worth $54,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KB opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

