Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. comprises about 4.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $29,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $159.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $115.69 and a one year high of $160.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total transaction of $205,707.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,738.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

