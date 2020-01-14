Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 3,170 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.44.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,435.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,351.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,244.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,440.52. The company has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

