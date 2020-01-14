Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 43,348 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,348 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for approximately 13.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.49% of Ryanair worth $95,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 316,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

